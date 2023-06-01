Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

(CNN) - A familiar character is returning to the “Sex and the City” franchise.

Variety reports Kim Cattrall will appear in the season 2 finale of “And Just Like That,” Max’s revival of HBO’s hit “Sex and the City” series, as Samantha Jones.

According to reports, Cattrall’s character will have a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Variety cites sources who say Cattrall shot the scene without interacting with any other stars from the series.

Cattrall and Parker have been in a public rift since the actress decided in 2016 to step away from the franchise.

