Montrose County developing new plan for wildfires

County officials are encouraging residents to offer their opinion on the plan.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County is working with environmental consultants to update the Critical Wildfire Watershed Protection Plan.

The plan will identify wildfire danger around communities, nearby landscapes, and local watersheds. Recommendations will be made for reducing flammable vegetation away from buildings.

The plan will also make recommendations to improve fire response capabilities. Montrose County also has an interactive website for the public to explore the plan and learn more about it.

County officials encourage residents to fill out the short survey hosted on the website.

