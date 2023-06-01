Trail crew developing master plan for trails with mesa county public health

Old Spanish Trailhead
Old Spanish Trailhead(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health received a grant of over $74 thousand to update and provide maintenance on the Gunnison Bluffs and Old Spanish trails. Now, the county is hoping to get to know what residents would like to see changed or updated. They’ve decided to hold two upcoming pop-up events.

Right now their goals are to improve unsustainable trail segments, as the county’s Geographical Information System data shows fall line segments where trails are too steep.

“Which invites all kinds of problems for erosion and generally makes for unenjoyable experiences when riding them,” said Ross Mittleman, trails coordinator with Mesa County Public Health.

The first event on June first is being held at the North Trailhead from 5-6:30 P.M. On June third the county will host another pop-up at the Coffman road Trailhead from 8-10 A.M. There will be helpers on site handing out surveys to those who show up. The survey asks questions about the kind of activities you do at the trails, how you typically get there, and what sort of changes you’d like to see made to the area.

The survey is available online for those who can’t make it in person.

Mittleman tells us there are a variety of stakeholder groups involved in the process including the Bureau of Land Management, the City of Grand Junction, cycling groups, horseback riding groups, and neighborhood groups.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrest at mcdonalds on north avenue
Man accused of waving gun in North Ave drive-thru identified by police
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
UPDATE: Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
Grand Junction City Council escooter launch event.
Do electric scooters live up to the city’s promises?
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead

Latest News

The two were reported missing on May 30.
CBI Alert: Missing mother and 5-year-old from Aurora
JUCO World Series Day 4
JUCO World Series Day 4
A MAN ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF FIRING HIS GUN INTO THE AIR AND DRIVING OFF.
A Colorado man accused of firing gun in air
new selected superintendent for Denver public school
Former Denver superintendent sole finalist for State Commissioner of Education