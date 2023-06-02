JUCO World Series Day 6

By Garrett Brown
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The sixth day of this year’s Junior College World Series made history with the longest game in tournament history.

Weatherford creams Blinn 12-2

The Weatherford Coyotes took down Blinn in a Lone Star State showdown, 12-2 eliminating the Buccaneers. Sundgren and Arthur both homered en route to the third run-rule game in a row.

Central Florida outlasts Wabash Valley 19-12

In the longest game in JUCO history, the number one overall seed flexed their depth, overcoming several on-field injuries, and used four different pitchers, that only allowed a combined seven earned runs. A full-length recap of the marathon game with postgame can be found here.

