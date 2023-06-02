Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jelly Bean
Jelly Bean is a sweet cat, looking to be welcomed into a home that is lively and active.
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:08 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This 1-year-old black cat, Jelly Bean, is as sweet as her name. Jelly Bean is a smart cat looking for a home where she will be well stimulated and loved. Jelly Bean is playful, active, and should often be entertained by her new family. She is up for adoption for $100, but if adoption is not something you are able to do, you can also foster.
You can call Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337 for more information.
