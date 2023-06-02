Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week

Meet Roice- Hurst Pets of the Week. These cute and lovable animals are looking to placed in a home!
Meet Bruno! He is super friendly and gets along well with other dogs. He loves snacking on all...
Meet Bruno! He is super friendly and gets along well with other dogs. He loves snacking on all the peanut butter he can get his paws on!
By Melissa Wright
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Oreo and Rosie, are two bonded cats that are seeking a loving home together. Oreo and Rosie, were previously listed as pet of the week but were returned. Oreo and Rosie, decided that they only want to live with each other, so a home with no other animals would be best fitting. Rosie is a petite, 1-year-old black female cat and Oreo is a chunky, 4-year-old boy that is black with unique white spots. The unbreakable duo is up for adoption along with Bruno.

Bruno is a happy and very handsome 4-year-old dog. He enjoys playing with their dogs in the shelter, off-site runs, and snacking on all the peanut butter he can possibly get his paws on. Bruno has been in the shelter since March and is seeking to be adopted by a loving family.

These pets would like to be adopted but if adoption is not possible, a foster home would also be fitting. For more information please call 970-434-7337.

