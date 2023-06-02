Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

River Levels:

Plateau Creek near Cameo

Friday at 4 am, the current river level is 7.8 feet. River levels are going to start changing starting tomorrow. As conditions slowly begin to dry out, river levels will gradually recede. Today is going to be the highest the river levels will get.

Throughout our Friday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms passed through the Grand Valley earlier than expected. The low pressure originally was supposed to pass through this morning but had moved throughout during the overnight hours.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible for the valleys around the afternoon. Still, arriving in the evening, the sky will remain partly sunny to overcast, with another chance of showers to occur.

Temperatures today will remain the lowest over the next seven days, with Grand Junction and Montrose hanging around the upper 60s for our highs.

Friday at JUCO:

There is one game for JUCO that is happening today at 7 pm, which is Central Florida vs. Weatherford.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 60s, sitting under overcast skies. However, there is still a slight chance that a quick popup shower can occur around this time.

The Weekend:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still likely for the valleys Saturday morning and afternoon hours. The mountains will continue to see widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend. Conditions will start to remain dry towards the evening hours for the valleys on Saturday, which will continue to follow into Sunday.

Temperatures are still forecasted to start the subsequent warming trend beginning on Saturday. In Grand Junction, temperatures will rise to the mid-70s and lower 80s by Sunday. Montrose’s temperatures will remain in the upper 60s on Saturday and rise to the upper 70s by Sunday.

