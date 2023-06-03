Caught on camera: Implosion of smokestacks causes damage to nearby homes

A smokestack demolition damaged nearby homes in Springdale, Pennsylvania. (KDKA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Pa. (AP) — The implosion of two smokestacks at a shuttered coal-fired power plant in Pennsylvania went mostly as planned on Friday, but officials say an air burst caused some utility poles and power lines to come down on a nearby street, leading to power outages.

The implosion at the Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale, a borough just northeast of Pittsburgh, occurred shortly after 8 a.m., bringing the stacks down with a loud crash and a huge cloud of dust. One tower stood about 550 feet (170 meters) tall and the other 750 feet (230 meters).

No injuries were reported, but some nearby properties had minor damage that officials said was being assessed Friday afternoon. Many utility customers who lost power had their electricity restored within an hour, officials said, and customers were back online by late Friday afternoon.

The Cheswick plant stopped making power in the spring of 2022 and has since been taken over by an environmental remediation firm.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
UPDATE: Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
Grand Junction City Council escooter launch event.
Do electric scooters live up to the city’s promises?
Missing children may be in southern Colorado
All four missing children and mother found safe
Aurora mother of missing toddler arrested after human remains found in apartment
Aurora mother of missing toddler arrested after human remains found in apartment

Latest News

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
No more survivors found after India train crash kills over 280, injures 900; Modi heads to site
A smokestack demolition damaged nearby homes in Springdale, Pennsylvania.
Caught on camera: Smokestack demolition damages homes
JUCO LIVE Day 7
JUCO World Series Day 7
Workers use buzzsaws to cut through the wreckage of a train crash that killed at least 288...
India train crash: Workers swarm site