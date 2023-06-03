A mix of sun and clouds will continue for our Sunday

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Plateau Creek near Cameo:

Friday at 4 am, the current river level is 5.95 feet. The current river levels will stay where they are at throughout the remainder of the week. After that, they will fluctuate up and down, but they will dramatically change.

Throughout the Remainder of our Saturday:

We will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies for the valleys for the day. The mountains could still see a few popup showers in a few locations, but, just like the valleys, they also will remain dry for the most part. Low temperatures will sit in the lower 50s to mid-40s for our valleys. Throughout the overnight hours, we will sit under partly cloudy skies and start to clear out during the early morning hours of Sunday.

The Remainder of the Weekend:

The conditions we see for our Saturday, partly cloudy skies, will continue for our Sunday. The valleys will also remain dry throughout the entire day. The mountains will see another round of scattered showers to thunderstorms around the afternoon to evening hours. Temperatures for our Sunday will sit in the mid to lower 80s for the valleys.

Next Week:

Temperatures will remain warm for our Monday and Tuesday valleys in the mid to upper 80s for Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose. However, cloud cover will increase by Tuesday, leading to mostly cloudy skies. The chances of scattered showers to thunderstorms will slowly rise by Wednesday as cooler air will start to settle in across the Western Slope.

The valleys will start to see precipitation chances increasing by Wednesday, bringing a few showers to the valleys and becoming likely for the mountains. The trend will continue for our Thursday before precipitation percentages start dropping on Friday, and temperatures remain stable in the mid-80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
UPDATE: Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
Grand Junction City Council escooter launch event.
Do electric scooters live up to the city’s promises?
Missing children may be in southern Colorado
All four missing children and mother found safe
Aurora mother of missing toddler arrested after human remains found in apartment
Aurora mother of missing toddler arrested after human remains found in apartment

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are once again moving across the Western Slope this afternoon.
Rain chances start winding down this weekend
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the Western Slope
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Another day of overcast skies with mountain storms
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Skies staying overcast as next weather maker moves into the Western Slope