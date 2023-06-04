central florida wins JUCO World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Central Florida Patriots defeated the Wabash Valley Warriors 13-6, to win this year’s Junior College Division 1 World Series Championship. This is the first title in the history of Central Florida’s program.

The Patriots had already defeated the Warriors in a historic matchup that was the longest game played in JUCO World Series History at a final of 19-12.

The championship game rematch was not nearly as back and forth, with the Patriots outscoring the Warrior’s run total in just the first inning. The Patriots put up nine runs in the first, en route to the JUCO world series victory.

