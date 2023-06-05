Drive by shooting on the 1300 Block of 20th Street

By Bruclyn Tribble
Jun. 5, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This morning around 4 a.m. a drive by shooting occurred on 1300 Block of 20th Street.

When Grand Junction Police Department arrived on the scene, they found bullet shell casing in the middle of the road. We were told by our crew that there was damage done to near by homes and that the road is currently shut down.

As of right now Grand Junction Police Department is investigating.

We will keep you updated online and on-air for the latest information.

