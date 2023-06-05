One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody

One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody
By KKCO Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police officers responded to a report of a shooting just after noon Monday on Zuni Drive.

Responding officers reported a woman in a driveway with an “obvious gunshot wound.” After working to keep her alive, officers traded off with the Grand Junction Fire Department, who took her to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Law enforcement found one suspect, described as an white adult male, on the 2700 block of Laguna Drive.

Orchard Mesa Middle School entered shelter-in-place as well as the surrounding area while officers were on-scene. The call came from the 300 block area of Zuni Drive at around 12:30 p.m. on June 5.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing, and that there is no other information available at this time.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

