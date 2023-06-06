Board of Health puts Executive Director Jeff Kuhr on paid administrative leave

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, the Mesa County Board of Health decided to put embattled Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr on administrative leave.

Board of Health members, the county attorney, Kuhr himself and his attorney all had the opportunity to speak.

A heated public comment session was held. Some community members called for an end to the ‘witch hunt’ against Kuhr.

Former Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Schwenke openly spoke out against the county’s lack of transparency— something the county has been asking for from the board of health.

Board of health members unanimously voted to put Kuhr on paid administrative leave. They also voted to appoint Deputy County Administrator Todd Hollenbeck appointed as interim executive director.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.