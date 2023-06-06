Club Q victims sue El Paso County Sheriff

The lawsuit argues that law enforcement did not do enough to prevent the shooting.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - Victims and survivors of the devastating Club Q shooting last November intend to sue the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The act comes as the victims believe the Sheriff’s Office failed to utilize the state’s red flag law.

Colorado’s red flag law, which passed in 2019, allows for law enforcement to temporarily confiscate firearms from people who they deem pose a threat.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the person who is accused of killing five and wounding more than 30 during the shooting, had a previous incident with police after being involved in a bomb threat in 2021.

There are a total of 10 victims who intend to sue for $20 million in damages, including some who lost family members or loved ones in the attack.

