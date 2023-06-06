Daily migrant encounters at southern border down since end of Title 42, DHS says

FILE = A woman looks at her phone as she waits with others to apply for asylum near the...
FILE = A woman looks at her phone as she waits with others to apply for asylum near the pedestrian entrance to the San Isidro Port of Entry, linking Tijuana, Mexico with San Diego, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Border Patrol saw about 3,400 migrants a day since May 12. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of daily migrant encounters on the U.S. southern border have been low since Title 42 ended.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Border Patrol saw about 3,400 migrants a day since May 12.

That’s much fewer than the 10,000 daily encounters before Title 42 lifted.

The pandemic-era policy allowed U.S. officials to quickly turn migrants away at the border.

Officials caution that migration flow can change and that they are ready to adjust where needed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
UPDATE: Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
drive by shooting
Drive by shooting on the 1300 block of N 20th Street
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
los colonias
Shots fired at Los Colonias Park

Latest News

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Judge rules to release names of Rep. Santos bond cosigners, will stay secret as appeal considered
Club Q victims sue El Paso County Sheriff
Club Q victims sue El Paso County Sheriff
The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel...
Cheez-It rest stop opens for a limited time
People carry an injured person away from a home that collapsed due to an earthquake in Jeremie,...
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 4 dead, dozens injured
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies