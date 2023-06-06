Overcast skies continue for the rest of our Monday as next weather maker approaches the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Plateau Creek near Cameo:

Monday at 4 pm, the current river level is 6.16 feet. The current river levels will stay around where they are at. However, there will be a slight rising trend leading on Wednesday. Despite the small rise, the flood advisory for this area is no longer active.

The Next 24 hours:

Overcast skies will continue throughout the remainder of our evening and nighttime hours for the valleys. Still, they will taper off to partly cloudy skies early Tuesday morning. The higher elevation will continue encountering scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening and begin to ease off by the overnight hours to calm conditions. Low temperatures for the valleys will remain in the 50-degree range, with Grand Junction staying in the upper 50s and lower 50s for Montrose.

For our Tuesday, the set up of rain and thunderstorms to occur will start to fire up for the high er elevations in the afternoon hours and continue throughout the evening hours. For the valleys, chances will slowly begin to increase. Montrose will have a better chance of scattered thunderstorms by the early evening hours, and Grand Junction will continue to see overcast skies.

Next Weather Maker:

Another low-pressure system will swing through the state by Wednesday, which will usher in the next weather maker for the valleys. Some locations, like Montrose, will start to see activity as early as Tuesday, and others will arrive on Wednesday.

Temperatures will take another hit, but some locations will not see a dramatic decrease compared to others. For example, the temperature will fall into the lower 80s in Grand Junction. For Montrose, temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s.

By Thursday, a light scattered shower is possible before the morning commute for Montrose, while conditions will remain dry for Grand Junction and Delta.

