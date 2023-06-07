Colorado Mesa University Physician Assistant program wins award

CMU is selected as the American Academy of Physician Associates 2023 Outstanding Student Society
By Melissa Wright
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa County has been selected as the American Academy of Physician Associates 2023 Outstanding Student Society.

According to CMU, the Outstanding Student Society is recognized for its phenomenal service to the profession in the areas of public education and advocacy; public service and outreach; promotion of diversity, and professional involvement.

The physicians program at CMU works with the Western Colorado Community College Culinary Program, this allows for students to provide free cooking classes to the community. The sessions are meant to inform the community about dietary approaches to prevent diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

The physician assistant program also participates in initiatives to keep local community members safe and healthy. The program also teams up with the Colorado Health Network, which conducts, students lead needle-pickup events through the Harm Reduction Program.

Many of CMU students’ capstones are established in community service, such as pediatric obsessed prevention programs and healthy cooking classes for patients with chronic disease.

