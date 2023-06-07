Grand Rivers Humane Society: Pet of the Week
Meet Twink, he is a friendly black cat that is seeking a new and loving environment
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Twink is a 1 and half year old cat with cerebellar hypoplasia that does not experience “wobbles” but does have slight problems with depth perception. Twink will do best in a home filled with love, that is able to feed him a high protein diet. The friendly cat does well with dogs and is great with other cats and would do best having a furry companion of his own at home. Twink is very energetic and active but also loves to sit on laps and relax.
Adoptable NOW and at our Kitty Corner Location:
GRHS Kitty Corner
1649 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO
Every day from 10am-1pm
Cat adoption fee: $100 CASH each only please
Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat?
Complete adoption application at Adoption Application - Grand Rivers Humane
