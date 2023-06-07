Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle

CSP investigates fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash
CSP investigates fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash(David Jones)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on 30 road just south of B and 1/2 road.

First responders arrived and performed life saving measures, but the victim died on scene. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) it happened around 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

Our crew on scene said it appears a pickup truck was the vehicle involved. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

There is no word on the age or identity of the victim.

