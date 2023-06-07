Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pets of the Week: Rhubarb and Estrella

Meet Rhubarb and Estrella, they are two loving furry friends looking for their next home
Meet Rhubarb
Meet Rhubarb(Roice- Hurst Humane Society)
By Melissa Wright
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Kitten season is in full swing, and Rhubarb is just one of the dozen kitties waiting to be adopted at Roice-Hurst. Rhubarb is just 2 months old and is ready to start his life with a loving family. For the month of June, all kittens have an adoption fee of only $25 during their “Kitten Clearance” adoption special.

Estrella is an easy-going dog that is still searching for her forever home. When walking through the shelter, 4-year-old, Estrella, does a great job of staying forward-focused and relaxed. This easy-going pup was found abandoned so not much is known about her previous household, but from being around other cats in the shelter, Estrella does not seem to be bothered by them.

Meet Estrella!
Meet Estrella!(Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

$25 Adoption Fees for Kittens During “Kitten Clearance” Special in June

June is the height of kitten season, and dozens of adorable kittens are waiting to go home with their new families! This time of year, new kittens enter our shelter almost daily. In order to help kittens move into their new homes quickly and open up space for even more kittens in need this kitten season, we’ve reduced our kitten adoption fee to just $25 for the entire month of June during our Kitten Clearance adoption special! If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to the family, now’s the perfect time! We have more than 100 kittens living in foster care, so keep an eye on our website at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt as they all become old enough for adoption!

