Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue across the Western Slope

The Next 24 hours:

Overcast skies will continue throughout the remainder of the day in Grand Junction, while Montrose does have another shot of a few scattered showers to a sprinkle around the nighttime hours. For the mountains, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the evening hours before leaving the Western Slope quiet during the overnight hours.

Low temperatures will sit where they were from earlier this morning. Remember that low temperatures do not get recorded until the following morning. Grand Junction will remain in the upper 50s, while Montrose will be on the other end staying in the lower 50s.

Tomorrow, the trend of scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue. Mountains will get the action around the afternoon hours and become widespread across the Western Slope as we enter the evening hours. Wednesday towards the early evening hours is the best chance for Grand Junction to get some storm activity and for Montrose around the evening to late evening.

Temperatures will also remain the lowest throughout the rest of the week as temperatures will sit in the lower 80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.

The remainder of the workweek:

As we arrive by Thursday, conditions will remain dry in the valley leading to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will already start warming to the mid-80s in Grand Junction, but no change for Montrose as temperatures will remain in the upper 70s. The mountains have another shot of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but not until evening.

By Friday, conditions in the mountains will remain dry, and for the valleys, it will be the same as Thursday, which is partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay the same for Friday and Saturday, with Grand Junction at 85 and Montrose at 80.

