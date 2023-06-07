State lawmakers sign bill limiting residential use of harmful pesticide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - State lawmakers signed a bill on the last day of Colorado’s 2023 legislative session limiting the residential use of neonicotinoids, or neonics, pesticides.

Senate Bill 23-266 placed a limit on the sale of neonics pesticides which are known for killing bees and other pollinators.

Colorado’s bee population has already dropped more than 70% in the past 20 years.

With the signing of the bill Colorado became the 9th state to take steps against the use of the pesticide.

The new bill required the Colorado commissioner of agriculture to designate neonics as a limited use pesticide. Only licensed dealers are allowed to sell neonics now. This is cutting down on the availability of the pesticide used in residential areas.

Neonics are the most common class of pesticides worldwide. The pesticide is applied as a seed treatment while a plant grows. This means the pesticide cannot be washed off and the chemical is in the plant making it deadly for local pollinators.

SB 23-266 is not eliminating the pesticide entirely, but it is limiting the use in residential areas. The end goal of the bill remains to be seen.

