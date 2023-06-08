American Red Cross of Western Slope: Summer Safety Tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we roll into warm weather, it is important to take safety precautions when recreating outside. According to the American Red Cross, it takes as little as 20 to 60 seconds for a drowning person to submerge. So, the Western Colorado chapter, stopped by to share a few tips when it comes to partaking in activities near water. The American Red Cross encourages people to wear life jackets, swim in areas with lifeguards or designate a water watcher, and always be ready to help someone that may be struggling in water by remembering, “reach or throw, don’t go!”

When it comes to grilling and campsites, it is also important to take caution and to have a first aid kit on hand. Red Cross offers CPR and first aid courses, available by downloading their app. When grilling, you should always supervise the barbeque, avoid grilling indoors, and never add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already ignited. Sometimes when grilling outside, it is hard to stay sanitary, so packing hand sanitizer if you know you won’t have access to a sink, is a great idea. It is also important that you make sure uncooked meats, and seafood are kept separate from ready-to-eat foods like fruits and vegetables.

Download the FREE Red Cross First Aid app so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed and the FREE Emergency app for weather alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations and safety steps for different emergencies. Choose whether you want to view the content in English or Spanish with an easy-to-find language selector. Find these and all of the Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

