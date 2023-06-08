Athletes of the Week; Correa, Marant, Holiday, and Central Florida Baseball

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Central Florida Patriots Baseball team came into this year’s Junior College World Series as the number one seed and acted like it. The Pats took this year’s title by taking two against Wabash Valley, including a 13-6 victory in the clinching game.

“It’s been what we’ve been working for our entire year pretty much and we knew we could do it but we had to come out here and prove it,” Infielder Juan Correa said.

“Just so proud of this team just coming through with injuries and everything with guys stepping up when they needed to just all around such a team effort,” Designated Hitter John Marant said,

“Amazing I mean, there’s no better feeling than knowing that you’re the top team in the nation,” Pitcher Brian Holiday said.

Several Patriots took home additional hardware. Head Coach Marty Smith was awarded the Bus Burgman Coach of the Tournament award. Holiday took home the Robert Purkey, Jr. Memorial Outstanding Pitcher. Correa was named the Tournament MVP, and four patriots were named to the All-Tournament Team.

