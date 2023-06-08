Local police chief is the first woman president of the CACP

Rifle's police chief is making history.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) - Rifle’s police chief is making history. Deb Funston is now the first woman president of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police.

Funston was originally hired as Palisade’s first detective before becoming chief in 2015. She moved to Rifle and became their chief of police last year.

The CACP is an organization which describes itself as “a professional organization committed to excellence in delivering quality service to our membership, the law enforcement community, and the citizens of Colorado” on its website. The organization also takes an active role in supporting, training, and developing police forces.

Grand Junction and Fruita Police Departments are both part of the organization’s accredited agencies.

