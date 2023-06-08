Meals on Wheels of Mesa County looks for volunteers this summer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meals on Wheels is trying to get out of their “summer slump” and are seeking a lot of regular volunteers. In order to volunteer, you must be available from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. one day a week, Monday through Friday, have your own car and pass a background check. With volunteering comes many perks, starting with being fully reimbursed for gas, along with, free coffee and snacks in the morning, free lunch on the day you volunteer and free flu vaccinations. Meals on Wheels is also offering 4 free good vouchers to Glade Park Movie Under the stars plus more goodies throughout the year.

