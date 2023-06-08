Orchard Mesa Pool: City explores solutions for aging facility

Routine maintenance can only carry the aging pool so far, and the city is exploring multiple pathways for the pool's future.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction is leading an investigation on the current condition of the Orchard Mesa Pool, and what it could cost to renovate the facility.

Earlier this week, the Grand Junction City Council hosted a public forum to discuss the options moving forward. The city says it is looking into a variety of potential solutions to consider when it comes to the Orchard Mesa Pool.

A total of five options were entertained, ranging from a basic renovation to demolishing the facility for a turf field.

Emphasizing regular routine maintenance, the city said that everything is kept in working order but some parts of the building are just worn out. “It’s kind of like a car that you maintain. You change the oil, you change the tires, but after 200,000 miles the engine is done and needs to be fully replaced. That’s the situation that we’re in with Orchard Mesa Pool right now.”

The city is still in the early planning stages, and said that consultants will further refine the options for a review in August.

