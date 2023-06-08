Rifle Mountain Park reopens after flooding

Flood conditions improved enough to reopen most, but not all of the park.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) - After severe flooding following a spring of records, Rifle Mountain Park has been reopened.

City staff determined that flooding conditions in the park have improved enough to reopen most of the park. A handful of campsites north of Huffman Gulch are still closed. Camping is only allowed in designated area on a first-come-first-served basis.

Visitors to the park are urged to still use caution around the Rifle Creek area, as the water is still moving very high and fast.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
los colonias
Gunshot near Las Colonias caused by fight; one man injured
Early morning drive-by shooting
Drive-by shooting on the 1300 block of N 20th Street
One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody
Accused Zuni Drive shooter identified, victim in stable condition

Latest News

FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES
0606 FOODBANK OF THE ROCKIES
Orchard Mesa Pool: Worn out, but still kicking
Orchard Mesa Pool: City explores solutions for aging facility
Colorado Governor vetoes affordable housing bill
Polis vetoes bill giving governments ‘right of first refusal’ to buy apartments
SUMMER SAFETY TIPS: POOL, GRLLING, AND RECREATING
American Red Cross of Western Slope: Summer Safety Tips