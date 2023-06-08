Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week: Becca

Meet Becca, she is a friendly and independent cat seeking the perfect home
Becca is a 3-year-old cat seeking a loving and calm home. There is not much known about Becca other than she was found abandoned, living on the streets.
By Melissa Wright
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Becca is a 3-year-old cat seeking a loving calm home. There is not much known about Becca other than she was found abandoned, living on the streets. Beca is sweet, calm and gentle. It’s unknown how Becca interacts with other animals but from her serene energy, it is likely she can live in a house with other pets. Becca would do best, with someone who is looking for an independent, peaceful, fur baby to spend life with.

$25 Adoption Fees for Kittens During “Kitten Clearance” Special in June

June is the height of kitten season, and dozens of adorable kittens are waiting to go home with their new families! This time of year, new kittens enter our shelter almost daily. In order to help kittens move into their new homes quickly and open up space for even more kittens in need this kitten season, we’ve reduced our kitten adoption fee to just $25 for the entire month of June during our Kitten Clearance adoption special! If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to the family, now’s the perfect time! We have more than 100 kittens living in foster care, so keep an eye on our website at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt as they all become old enough for adoption!

