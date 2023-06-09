CDOT kicks off summer DUI enforcement period

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Summer is officially here, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to drive sober.

Starting June 9, CDOT will be kicking off its summer blitz DUI enforcement period. It will run from June 9 through June 20 with the goal of keeping Colorado roads safe from impaired drivers.

CDOT says that there have already been close to 2,000 DUI arrests in the state since the start of this year. Aside from a DUI, drivers may be subject to costly fees such as increased auto insurance, DMV fees, and others.

