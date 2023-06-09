A mix of sun and clouds will continue across the Western Slope

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A look into our Friday

Across the Western Slope, cloud cover will be more prominent compared to our Thursday. Throughout the day, partly cloudy skies will continue for Grand Junction, with locations closer to the San Juans having the likelihood of more cloud cover. It can include places like Ridgeway, Ouray, and even Montrose. However, smoke will become another problem as Grand Junction is likely to sit under some hazy conditions throughout the day as our southern is likely to have more cloud cover.

Overall, the valleys will remain dry, with temperatures remaining in the mid to lower 80s for Grand Junction and Montrose. The mountains will continue to see a similar pattern they have encountered this past week: showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon to evening hours. Storm activity starts to subside to quiet conditions overnight before reinitiating the following day around the same time range.

The Weekend Ahead:

Little changes are going to occur for both the valleys and the mountains. The valleys will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies, and the higher elevations will still see thunderstorms and rainfall from the afternoon to evening.

Temperatures in the valleys will continue to rise slowly to the upper 80s for Grand Junction, but Montrose will remain untouched, and temperatures will hang around the lower 80s.

