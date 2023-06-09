No charges against deputy involved in shooting in April

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office has completed their review of an officer involved shooting in late April of this year.

The DA is not filing charges against Deputy Andrew Baca in the shooting death of Rafael Lopez-Leon.

On April 28th, 2023, deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact a vehicle evading law enforcement during a traffic stop.

Deputy Baca located Lopez-Leon’s truck and instructed him to stay inside it until other law enforcement arrived. Lopez-Leon did not listen and exited his truck holding a hammer and 3′ long wooden handle.

Deputy Baca used his taser to deter Lopez-Leon but was unsuccessful in stopping him. Deputy Baca then fired his service weapon once. After Lopez-Leon kept advancing on the deputy four more shots were fired.

Life saving measures took place until the Grand Junction Fire Department arrived and transported Lopez-Leon to St. Mary’s where he was pronounced deceased.

The DA’s office said if Lopez-Leon survived he would have been charged with attempted first-degree assault.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.