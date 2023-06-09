No charges against deputy involved in shooting in April

The DA is not filing charges against Deputy Andrew Baca in the shooting death of Rafael...
The DA is not filing charges against Deputy Andrew Baca in the shooting death of Rafael Lopez-Leon.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office has completed their review of an officer involved shooting in late April of this year.

The DA is not filing charges against Deputy Andrew Baca in the shooting death of Rafael Lopez-Leon.

On April 28th, 2023, deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact a vehicle evading law enforcement during a traffic stop.

Deputy Baca located Lopez-Leon’s truck and instructed him to stay inside it until other law enforcement arrived. Lopez-Leon did not listen and exited his truck holding a hammer and 3′ long wooden handle.

Deputy Baca used his taser to deter Lopez-Leon but was unsuccessful in stopping him. Deputy Baca then fired his service weapon once. After Lopez-Leon kept advancing on the deputy four more shots were fired.

Life saving measures took place until the Grand Junction Fire Department arrived and transported Lopez-Leon to St. Mary’s where he was pronounced deceased.

The DA’s office said if Lopez-Leon survived he would have been charged with attempted first-degree assault.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
los colonias
Gunshot near Las Colonias caused by fight; one man injured
Early morning drive-by shooting
Drive-by shooting on the 1300 block of N 20th Street
One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody
Accused Zuni Drive shooter identified, victim in stable condition

Latest News

Ambulance graphic (MGN)
One dead in ATV crash near Cameo
Western Colorado University receives a hunger free designation from Colorado Department of...
Western Colorado University receives hunger free designation from Colorado Department of Higher Education
Parents of teen fatally shot by officer question his actions
Parents of teen fatally shot by officer question his actions
MEALS ON WHEELS
Meals on Wheels of Mesa County looks for volunteers this summer