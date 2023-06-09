No criminal charges in Marshall Fire investigation

The authorities say that there is not enough evidence to file criminal charges.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The origins of the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history was revealed this week.

The Boulder County Sheriff and District Attorney Michael Dougherty said it started with a dormant fire burning on a religious group’s property and was fed by a second fire, believed to be started by Xcel Energy Equipment.

Thursday, authorities announced that no criminal charges will be filed in connection to the fire, which incinerated more than 1,000 homes and killed two people.

“On December 30, the high-wind event uncovered the previously buried fire, and the embers were exposed to oxygen and blown into the nearby dry vegetation. The vegetation caught fire and began to quickly spread through the property,” said Sheriff Curtis Johnson during a press conference.

Authorities say that there is no evidence to support criminal charges against anyone for the origin of the fire.

