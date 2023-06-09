Western Colorado University earns hunger-free designation

GUNNISON, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado is one step closer to having all public institutions of higher education earn a hunger-free designation.

The Colorado Department of Higher Education added seven new designations, including Western Colorado University after it opened a food pantry on campus.

The Hunger Free and Health Minds Campus Checklist ensures that students’ needs are being met.

Colleges around Colorado focused on six initiatives to receive a hunger-free or healthy minds designation.

