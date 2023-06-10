Food Make of the Rockies Starts summer food distribution

food bank of the rockies
By Melissa Wright
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many schools in Mesa County are kicking off their summer food programs and the Food Bank of the Rockies are ensuring libraries and summer camps have enough food to feed the kids participating. At select locations, the Food Bank of the Rockies will provide breakfast and lunch, of an assortment of some healthy but appetizing foods. Food bank of the Rockies, will begin their summer food distribution at Grand Junction High School, on the second and fourth Tuesday at Sherwood park from 8a.m to 10a.m.

