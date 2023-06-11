Our new week starts a little cooler

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re coming out of a seasonably warm weekend into a week that will be cooler, at least early on. A few showers are possible early into our new week, too, though the showers will be scarce.

Showers Possible

An upper level low pressure circulation approaching from our southwest will help to increase our chance for rain. It isn’t a big increase, but it’s an opportunity for moisture. We’ll take what we can get. Realistically, most of our showers and thunderstorms will stay over the higher elevations. The lowest 7,000 feet of the valleys is so dry that rain that blows over the valleys after developing up high will likely weaken and choke quickly. Still, areas in close proximity to the higher terrain could be favored for an occasional shower or thunderstorm Monday through Thursday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower, especially over the higher elevations. Sunset is at 8:40 PM. We’ll cool from mid-80s around 6 PM to lower 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 57 degrees around Grand Junction, 52 degrees around Montrose, 54 degrees around Delta, and 44 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of stray showers or thunderstorms, especially over higher elevations. High temperatures will be near 81 degrees around Grand Junction, 75 degrees around Montrose, 80 degrees around Delta, and 73 degrees around Cortez.

Warmer Late This Week

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar. Thursday starts warming and drying, but it may be that the chance for rain lingers into Thursday before shutting down on Friday. We point that out because it’s a small change to our previous forecast. The newest updates from our forecast data are a little less aggressive with the warming late this week and next weekend. As a result, our forecast trims back the warmth by a couple of degrees, but that isn’t to say we won’t be warming up.

