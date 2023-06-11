This weekend ends warmer than it started

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our weekend started seasonably warm with some sun. The second half of our weekend will be a little bit warmer.

A Warmer Sunday

Sunday’s high temperatures will range from 87-89 degrees across the Grand Valley. For many of us, this will the warmest day of the year so far. The day looks good for a dip in the pool or a hike. Just note that one or two stray showers or thunderstorms are possible over the higher terrain. If you’re hiking up high, be ready to move to safety - either indoors or in a hard-topped vehicle that isn’t a convertible - if you see lightning or hear thunder.

Mountain Showers & Thunder

Showers and thunderstorms will be most numerous over the High Country. It’s especially over the High Country and along and east of the Front Range Urban Corridor - which includes Metro Denver and Colorado Springs - where strong storms and flash flooding are possible. Storms on the Western Slope will be few and far between but can produce lightning where they form.

Our Next 24 Hours

Our Saturday evening will be partly cloudy. Sunset is at 8:40 PM. We’ll cool from mid-80′s around 6 PM to lower 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 57 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 45 degrees around Cortez. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or two can form over the higher elevations, but even up high rain will be scarce. High temperatures will be near 88 degrees around Grand Junction, 83 degrees around Montrose, 87 degrees around Delta, and 83 degrees around Cortez.

Cooler Next Week

After the weekend, we’ll turn a little bit cooler. Temperatures will take a 5-10 degree drop from Monday through Wednesday. Clouds will increase a bit, and it may be that the mountain showers may stray away from the mountains in isolated cases. Still, that will leave that most areas in the valleys dry. Drying and warming Thursday through Saturday could bring temperatures into the 90s for the first time since last September.

