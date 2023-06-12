Bray Report: Mesa County home prices up, builders slowing down

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County home prices are up, but so is the number of active listings. Bray Real Estate Agency released its May 2023 report.

Bray Real Estate Agency released its May 2023 report last week and saw an almost 30% increase, with 280 properties sold.

Building permits continue to decrease over 2022, with the year-to-date amount of permits sitting 54% lower than last year. Builders also aren’t moving as fast as they were in previous years, even when compared to pre-pandemic data.

The disparity was attributed to a variety of factors — pricing, labor shortages, and lot availability, but is more than likely primarily driven by interest rates.

The percentage of list prices received for homes in May 2023 was 98.4%, a sign that homes are going through some price changes and negotiations. The media price for the month of may was $405,000, an increase of 6% over last month.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.