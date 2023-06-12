Breezy and cooler start to the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re staying mostly dry with a good mixture of sun and clouds today in the valleys, but breezy conditions and cooler temperatures will be the main stories for the day.

Dry, Breezy, and Cool

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue across many of the lower elevations of the Western Slope today. We’ll see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but most of it will stay over the High Country and the higher elevations along and north of Interstate 70. The morning started out breezy, and we’ll stay breezy in many locations through the rest of the day. Wind speeds of 15 to 25 miles per hour have already been reported across much of the region, and additional gusts of between 20 and 30 miles per hour will become more likely as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be 6 to 9 degrees cooler than where we should be for this time of year, with most afternoon highs only reaching the middle to upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies clear as any rain ends this evening, and we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s.

Slightly Wetter Tuesday

A little better moisture streams into the region on Tuesday. While that likely only means an increase in clouds and temperatures running a degree or two cooler than this afternoon in the valleys, we’ll see an uptick in coverage of showers and thunderstorms across the higher terrain--with the best rain chances staying over the San Juans and the higher elevations north of Interstate 70. A quick shower or two cannot be completely ruled out in the valleys, but it should be a cloudy and slightly cooler day for many of us.

Turning Drier and Warmer

Rain chances start to fall and clouds start clearing out some on Wednesday, then we’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies with steadily falling rain chances through the rest of the week and into the weekend. That will warm those temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s by the end of the week, then middle and upper 80s by the weekend. We still have yet to hit the 90-degree mark in Grand Junction so far this year. It looks like we could have another pretty good chance at it by the end of the weekend and early next week.

River Flooding Update

A Flood Advisory continues until further notice for Plateau Creek from the Vega Reservoir outlet to the confluence of the Colorado River, including State Highway 330 where it intersects with State Highway 65 headed up to the Grand Mesa. Minor flooding is ongoing in multiple locations right along Plateau Creek within the advisory area, and it is expected to continue through much of this week.

Elsewhere around the region almost all of our major rivers and creeks are well below any kind of flood stage, and water levels are expected to continue to drop through the week.

