Colorado’s Front Range hit with flooding over the weekend

Parts of the state were under flash-flood warnings for much of the weekend.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Colo. (KKCO) - Some front range towns spent their Friday last week prepping for major flooding over the weekend after heavy rain.

Parts of northern Colorado were under flash flood warnings for part of Sunday. Residents in Lyons were asked to prepare for evacuation amid dangerously high water levels at St. Vrain Creek.

St. Vrain is a part of the South Platte River that runs through north-central Colorado.

According to a release from the Town of Lyons, the creek reached 1,080 cubic-feet-per-second last week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
los colonias
Gunshot near Las Colonias caused by fight; one man injured
Early morning drive-by shooting
Drive-by shooting on the 1300 block of N 20th Street
One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody
Accused Zuni Drive shooter identified, victim in stable condition

Latest News

Bray Report: Mesa County home prices up, builders slowing down
Bray Report: Mesa County home prices up, builders slowing down
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (YouTube)
Drone show lights up sky in Glenwood Springs
Bray Report: Mesa County home prices up, builders slowing down
Colorado’s Front Range hit with flooding over the weekend