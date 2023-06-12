Construction delays on Highway 90 this week

Travelers near Naturita will see some delays this week, CDOT says.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATURITA, Colo. (KKCO) - Heads up for travelers in Montrose County — the Colorado Department of Transportation is starting work between Naturita and the Utah state line.

Highway 90 will be impacted from Monday, June 12, to Thursday, June 15. Drivers can expect full stops, 30 minute delays, and speeds slowed to 40 mph from mile marker 22 to 26.

Construction will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

