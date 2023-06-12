Garfield County considers options for property tax relief

Different strategies are being considered by the Board of County Commissioners.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Garfield County is weighing some options for property tax relief.

Strategies are being considered to provide owners who are facing unsustainable increases in property taxes some relief.

The Board of County Commissioners is considering altering the county’s mill levy, factoring in inflation to the budget process, and is encouraging all other taxing entities to re-evaluate their mill levies following a period of increased property values.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
los colonias
Gunshot near Las Colonias caused by fight; one man injured
Early morning drive-by shooting
Drive-by shooting on the 1300 block of N 20th Street
One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody
Accused Zuni Drive shooter identified, victim in stable condition

Latest News

Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Cara!
How to apply for Colorado's universal preschool program
Garfield County considers options for property tax relief
Mesa County developing new Community Wildfire Protection Plan
Mesa County develops new Community Wildfire Protection Plan