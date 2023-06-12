More than 20 families sue Xcel for Marshall Fire

Xcel denied any involvement in the fire.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Since the news that no criminal charges would be filed in the wake of the 2021 Marshall Fire broke, more than 20 families are suing Xcel Energy.

Last week, Boulder County officials released their report into the origin and cause of the fire, determining that the inferno stemmed from two separate fires. One fire was started from a fire that started on property owned by controversial religious organization Twelve Tribes, according to the Boulder County investigation. The other was stated to have been caused by a downed Xcel power line in the report.

Xcel denied any involvement in the fire, saying in a statement that it disagrees with the investigators’ report.

