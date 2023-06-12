Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway, between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic. (Source: Nevada State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - One kitten in Las Vegas hit the jackpot last week, according to Nevada State Police.

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic.

Nevada State Trooper Estrada responded to calls from concerned motorists.

But initially, the kitten wasn’t interested in being rescued. It ran away from Estrada, who was able to chase the kitten and scoop it up.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.
Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.(Nevada State Police)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
los colonias
Gunshot near Las Colonias caused by fight; one man injured
Early morning drive-by shooting
Drive-by shooting on the 1300 block of N 20th Street
One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody
Accused Zuni Drive shooter identified, victim in stable condition

Latest News

Mesa County developing new Community Wildfire Protection Plan
Mesa County develops new Community Wildfire Protection Plan
A Delta flight from Connecticut had to be diverted to the JFK International Airport in New York.
Delta plane makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Connecticut
Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway
Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May...
Garth Brooks stands by selling Bud Light in his new bar