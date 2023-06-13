Colorado’s wine country nominated for Best Wine Region

The valley was nominated as part of USA Today's Reader’s Choice Awards.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some news that will certainly draw the attention of western Colorado’s tourism industry — USA Today has nominated the Grand Valley for Best Wine Region in its “10 Best” series.

The website is a travel and lifestyle website, said the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology. The Grand Valley was nominated as part of its Reader’s Choice Awards.

Travel experts will select their top 20 nominees in categories ranging from food and lodging to destinations and things to do. The public is then invited to cast their vote and select the winners in each category.

If you want to help the local wine country in the polls, you can vote by going to 10best.com.

