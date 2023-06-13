Denver Nuggets in NBA Championship

Nuggets win NBA Title
By Garrett Brown
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Denver Nuggets secured their first NBA Championship in the franchise’s 47-year history, winning Game Five at a final of 94-89.

The Nuggets overcame a seven-point deficit at halftime to wrap up the series in front of the home fans in Denver.

Center Nikola Jokic was named Finals MVP, and became the first ever player in NBA history to lead all players in points, assists, and rebounds during a post season.

The Nuggets have announced the championship parade will be Thursday.

