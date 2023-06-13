Food Bank of the Rockies needs volunteers

It’s a busy season for the food bank
Looking for something to do this summer? Food Bank of the Rockies can keep you busy.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Food Bank of the Rockies is adding more mobile pantry distribution locations along with volunteer opportunities during the summer months in the Grand Valley.

The food bank says that it has distributed over 3.5 million pounds of food this year alone, and volunteers have given over 4,800 hours to the organization.

The food bank development manager explained that there is an increased need for volunteers during the summer busy season, perfect for students on summer break or other non-profit organization.

