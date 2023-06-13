Grand Junction gets $2.3 million to improve North Ave

Officials say the money will allow for much-needed safety improvements for sections of North Avenue.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Improvements to parts of North Avenue will continue with the help of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The City of Grand Junction recently received a CDOT grant of $2.3 million.

The money will allow the city to make improvements to detached sidewalks for roughly a mile and a quarter of North Avenue. The improvements are planned to make pedestrian and bike travel safer and more convenient in the area between 29 Road and the I-70 Business Loop.

The project will connect with already-established segments on the north side of the avenue between 28 1/2 Road and 29 Road, and on the south side between 29 Road and 29 1/2 Road.

