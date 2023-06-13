Midweek rain chances on the rise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain stays mostly in the mountains today, but some of those better rain chances could also migrate down into the valleys through the middle of the week.

This Afternoon and Tonight

Clouds will continue to increase across the region into the afternoon, then our next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms starts developing over the higher elevations of the region through the afternoon. It looks like most of the rain will favor the San Juan Mountains, but some isolated to scattered cells will be possible over the High Country as well. We’ll watch for a couple of quick showers similar to the one we saw over Grand Junction yesterday to potentially pop up near the valleys, but that chance still looks fairly low. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the meantime with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Any rain ends later this evening, and skies clear out tonight and into early Wednesday morning we’ll start the day on Wednesday with sunny to mostly sunny skies and lows in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s.

Increasing Midweek Rain Chances

Better moisture continues to stream into the region on Wednesday and Thursday, and that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to a pretty good portion of the Western Slope. The best rain chances will continue to favor the mountains, but expect better chances to see a few showers and storms in the valleys as well by the late afternoons and early evenings. Data from earlier this morning is also suggesting that some of those better rain chances could continue into Friday as well.

Drier and Much Warmer Weekend

Ridging starts to bring the flow of that better moisture to an end on Saturday, but we could still see some spotty rain around some of the highest peaks of the region by Saturday afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies down in the lower elevations with temperatures warming back into the lower and middle 80s. We’ll continue to turn warmer as skies clear out into Sunday and Monday. We’ll be in the middle to upper 80s by Sunday, then a few valley locations could see the lower 90s by Monday. Grand Junction still has yet to see 90s so far this year.

River Flooding Update

The Flood Advisory that was in effect for Plateau Creek mostly along State Highway 330 has been discontinued. There are once again no active flood alerts in effect across the Western Slope. Most major rivers and creeks are now well below their flood stages, and most water levels are expected to continue to slowly fall through the rest of this week.

