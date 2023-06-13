Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Toby and Layla

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Toby is your perfect 80-pound lap dog that just wants his paw held while watching tv. He is a pit bull that is very mellow and quiet, but never passes up an opportunity to chase a ball or stick across the backyard. The handsome boy enjoys belly rubs and would love to be your one and only furry companion. Toby has no desire to share your undivided attention, so he would do well in a home without any other pets. However, there is a possibility he might get along well with the right canine sibling, but he strictly puts his paw down when it comes to cats.

layla pet of the week (Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

According to Layla, kittens are overrated. If you’re looking for a mature, sassy, independent, 10-year-old cat, Layla is your girl! Laya arrived at the shelter a few months ago, and ever since has been crowned the queen of the cat room. Upon meeting Layla, she will greet you and beg for your attention, and then let you know she’s had enough. As Layla enters her senior years, she wishes to be adopted into a quiet home with no kiddos to bother her. Layla has also been declawed by her previous owner and should spend her time indoors only.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society hosts 60 Year Celebration this Saturday, June 17

Join us in celebrating 60 years of transforming lives at our 60 Year Celebration this Saturday, June 17 from 4:00-7:30pm at the Grand Junction Convention Center! Drop in to this FREE event to take a walk down memory lane, enjoy live music from Rock ‘n Swing, grab some drinks and delicious appetizers, and perhaps even take home an adoptable pet! Learn more and RSVP at rhhumanesociety.org/60years.

$25 Adoption Fees for Kittens During “Kitten Clearance” Special in June

June is the height of kitten season, and dozens of adorable kittens are waiting to go home with their new families! This time of year, new kittens enter our shelter almost daily. In order to help kittens move into their new homes quickly and open up space for even more kittens in need this kitten season, we’ve reduced our kitten adoption fee to just $25 for the entire month of June during our Kitten Clearance adoption special! If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to the family, now’s the perfect time! We have more than 100 kittens living in foster care, so keep an eye on our website at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt as they all become old enough for adoption!

